Former judge drops out of race for Buffalo mayor

James McLeod, the former Buffalo City Court judge, has announced he's dropping out of the Democratic primary race for mayor of Buffalo.

McLeod was part of a large field of candidates vying for the city's highest office, including State Senator Sean Ryan, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, former fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield, University District Councilman Rasheed Wyatt, and community activist Michael Gainer.

McLeod's campaign focused heavily on the youth of Buffalo, as he laid out his vision in January on WBFO's What's Next? special series on the race for Buffalo mayor.

The former judge was recently left off the list of candidates for the Erie County Democratic Committee's final mayoral forum on February 18. The committee had cut down the invited candidates to just four. The forums aren't open to the general public, only committee members.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, State Sen. Sean Ryan, Councilman Rasheed Wyatt, and Garnell Whitfield are all slated to attend that final party forum.

The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 24, with the general election on November 4. The Republican Party has not announced any candidates so far.