Halftime Hype, Valentine’s Day, and Buffalo’s Theatre Spotlight

What do the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, and Buffalo’s theatre scene have in common? They’re ALL taking center stage in this week’s Group Chat! Join Bentley and friends—Dr. Naila Ansari-Catilo, Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and Gabriella McKinley—as they recap Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show and the commercials that had everyone talking. Then, get ready for some laugh-out-loud takes on Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day, and all the traditions that come with them! Finally, Buffalo’s theatre lights are up! “Niceties” opens today, and Gabriella (Director) gives us an inside look at the play. Michael previews his upcoming “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” and Naila shares what’s in store for “Dreamgirls.” From touchdowns to theatre curtains, we’ve got all the laughs and drama you need this week!