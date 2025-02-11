© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media

Seneca One tower host community blood drive

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jamal Harris
Published February 11, 2025 at 3:14 PM EST

Today at the Seneca One tower in downtown Buffalo Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered with American Red Cross and M&T Bank to host a sickle cell community blood drive. Juanita McClain President and CEO of Sickle Cell Warriors explains how getting a diverse pool of blood donors is extremely beneficial to those who have sickle cell disease.

“So today's event is a blood drive, a sickle cell blood drive. And the reason why it's so important because we know it's a sickle cell initiative that's going to bring more diverse blood donors and provide sickle cell warriors with the best blood match. We want them to have the best blood match so they won't have any drawbacks or any negative outcomes from getting too many blood donations from too many blood donors. “

Domonique Fields a Supervisor at Highmark Blue Cross Blue shield who lost her son due to sickle cell disease shared a similar sentiment.

“Yes, it's extremely important for us here in Western New York, as Juanita just mentioned, regarding blood transfusions, it is especially important for us to try and have the best blood we can on hand, versus having to wait for blood from out of state.”

It was mentioned that over 70 people have donated blood.

 
Tags
Local WBFO News
Jamal Harris
Jamal Harris Jr. joined the WBFO news team in October of 2024. He serves as the local host for NPR’s “All Things Considered” as well as contributing to the Disabilities Beat.
See stories by Jamal Harris