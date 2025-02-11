Seneca One tower host community blood drive

Today at the Seneca One tower in downtown Buffalo Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered with American Red Cross and M&T Bank to host a sickle cell community blood drive. Juanita McClain President and CEO of Sickle Cell Warriors explains how getting a diverse pool of blood donors is extremely beneficial to those who have sickle cell disease.

“So today's event is a blood drive, a sickle cell blood drive. And the reason why it's so important because we know it's a sickle cell initiative that's going to bring more diverse blood donors and provide sickle cell warriors with the best blood match. We want them to have the best blood match so they won't have any drawbacks or any negative outcomes from getting too many blood donations from too many blood donors. “

Domonique Fields a Supervisor at Highmark Blue Cross Blue shield who lost her son due to sickle cell disease shared a similar sentiment.

“Yes, it's extremely important for us here in Western New York, as Juanita just mentioned, regarding blood transfusions, it is especially important for us to try and have the best blood we can on hand, versus having to wait for blood from out of state.”

It was mentioned that over 70 people have donated blood.