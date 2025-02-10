St. Bonaventure students reflect on trip to Superbowl 59

St Bonaventure University has sent six students to Super Bowl 59’s radio row in New Orleans to cover this year's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Senior communications student Joseph Clinard tells WBFO it has been an unbelievable experience.

“Yeah, so it's been unbelievable. It's my first time here in radio row, and day one, we did a couple interviews, you know, walked around, seeing all the sets, and then we went to opening night at the Superdome, where we got to talk to the Eagles and the Chiefs and that was a surreal experience. My first real, big experience in the sports media world, getting the opportunity to talk to players like Saquon, Barkley, Jordan Mailata, Trent McDuffie, Chris Jones. It was a super cool experience. It was also my first time in an NFL stadium.

Jefrey Canova, another Senior Communications student shared a similar sentiment.

“Man, words can't describe what has been these last few crazy days. I mean, I've been the producer, so I just kind of been on the chair, just helping my classmates and my friends produce the shows for the radio station. But it'll be funny, because I'll be sitting down producing, and be like, oh, there goes Drew Brees. I'm like, Oh, I just saw Joe Montana just walk behind me like it was nothing with a bunch of security guards.

Both Clinard and Canova have been busy with plenty of player and coaches’ interviews. But when they're not working. They're busy trying a whole host of traditional southern foods.

“I said I really want to try some, like, actual southern fried chicken, because I absolutely love that kind of stuff, and we haven't tried it yet. I'm pretty sure we're doing that for dinner today (Friday), but I have had all kinds of crazy seafood. I think the first dinner we had, I had a meal where it was like, catfish, alligator and rabbit, all in one meal,” said Clinard.

We tried some good food. I think it was like some chicken fried chicken. We tried like a chicken club sandwich. I don't remember too well, but yeah, that food was good. Seafood I just tried out, I think it's called catfish, right? First time I tried catfish, and just delicious man,” said Canova.

The group of six students returned from their trip this past Saturday.

