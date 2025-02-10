Gov. Hochul pulls back Democratic push to change special election schedule

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration urged state legislators to pump the brakes on a proposal that would let the governor delay special elections and frustrate Republicans in Congress, officials familiar with the matter said.

The delay, according to one of the officials, will allow Hochul to use the measure as leverage in negotiations with the Trump administration over congestion pricing and infrastructure.

The bill, which had been expected to face a vote as soon as Monday, would allow the governor to align special elections with the general election in November, potentially leaving Rep. Elise Stefanik’s solid red Congressional seat in the North Country vacant for months.

Stefanik is set to vacate her seat if confirmed as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, narrowing Republicans’ 218-215 House majority. Current law directs the governor to schedule a special election within 90 days.

The Capitol Pressroom and Gothamist revealed the plan to change the timeline late last month, drawing the ire of New York Republicans. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, both Democrats, introduced the bill late Friday, and lawmakers prepared to vote this week.

On Saturday, Trump told the New York Post he had a plan to halt congestion pricing through the federal Department of Transportation, but that he wanted to continue negotiating with Hochul.

“I think it’s really horrible, but I want to discuss it with her at this point,” he told the Post. “If I decide to do it, I will be able to kill it off in Washington through the Department of Transportation."

Trump signaled that federal funds for transportation projects were part of the talks.

Reached for comment, Hochul’s spokesperson pointed to the governor’s comments on the bill last week. She said that consolidating election days would save money and make it easier for non-traditional candidates to run in special elections.

Republicans, though, have been steadfast in their opposition to the plan and invoked loud profanity while denouncing it at a Monday press conference. They said Democrats were motivated by a desire to thwart Trump, not by fiscal concerns, and slammed the legislation’s potential to leave constituents unrepresented for nearly a year.

“It’s all about maintaining their political power base, maintaining one-party rule,” said State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, a Republican from Niagara County. “They are full of shit. They are absolutely full of it.”

Last week, The New York Times reported that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from Brooklyn, had pushed Hochul to make the change with the Stefanik seat in mind.

A spokesperson for Jeffries previously told the Times that he supported changes to promote election efficiency. On Monday, spokesperson Andy Eichar said, “Instead of whining about a good government election law change that remains under consideration by the legislature, why don’t they do something about Elon Musk stealing the bank account information and social security numbers of the people they claim to represent?”

Stewart-Cousins said Friday that it was a step to address the rising cost of living.

“At a time when people need our government to work more efficiently, this legislation is a common-sense approach that saves taxpayer dollars while maximizing voter turnout,” she said.

Republicans sighed with relief when news that Democrats were balking spread through the state Capitol on Monday afternoon. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Republican from Oswego County, said the legislation is terrible and shouldn’t move forward.

“Thanks to strong pushback from Republican legislators and North Country residents, the bill has been halted,” he said. “Once a seat becomes vacant, a special election should be called at a reasonable time to ensure all New Yorkers have the representation they deserve.”