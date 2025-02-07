© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Kensington Expressway project on hold; Judge rules NYSDOT needs deeper environmental review

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jamal Harris
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:30 PM EST
Photo taken by WBFO's Ryan Zunner

A judge has ruled the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) cannot proceed with the Kensington Expressway Project until it complies with the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

Judge Emilio Colaiacovo in his 21-page decision stating the state’s failure to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement is “arbitrary” and capricious.

Judge Emilio Colaiacovo's decision
Judge Emilio Colaiacovo's decision

Alan Bozer, lead counsel for Eastside Parkway Coalition said in a statement that they will continue to advocate for a parkway restoration of the Kensington Expressway.

NYSDOT has not yet responded to WBFO’s request for comment.

Both sides are expected back in court April 23rd at 9:30 am.
Jamal Harris
Jamal Harris Jr. joined the WBFO news team in October of 2024. He serves as the local host for NPR’s “All Things Considered” as well as contributing to the Disabilities Beat.
See stories by Jamal Harris