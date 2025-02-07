Kensington Expressway project on hold; Judge rules NYSDOT needs deeper environmental review

A judge has ruled the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) cannot proceed with the Kensington Expressway Project until it complies with the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

Judge Emilio Colaiacovo in his 21-page decision stating the state’s failure to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement is “arbitrary” and capricious.

Judge Emilio Colaiacovo's decision

Alan Bozer, lead counsel for Eastside Parkway Coalition said in a statement that they will continue to advocate for a parkway restoration of the Kensington Expressway.

NYSDOT has not yet responded to WBFO’s request for comment.

Both sides are expected back in court April 23rd at 9:30 am.

