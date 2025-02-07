© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Best of Group Chat: 2025 Met Gala Theme, Activism Through Music, and Representation in Media

Published February 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
"BEST OF GROUP CHAT" logo with Bentley's headshot, along with headshots of each featured guest in this episode.

This “Best Of” episode revisits three chats that had us thinking long after we wrapped! Bentley and friends explore the 2025 Met Gala’s theme—Superfine: Tailoring Black Style—and how fashion isn’t just what we wear, but a statement of identity, culture, and history. Next, the group chats about how music fuels activism, and the episode wraps with the power of Latine representation in media. Whether you’re reliving these conversations or catching them for the first time, expect smart insights, hot takes, and, of course, a few unexpected detours!

