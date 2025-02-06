What's Next? | Producer’s Picks of the Week: The Power of Minority Owned Businesses and Love Thy Neighbor

On this edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we revisit two standout episodes from the previous week. First, we revisit Jay Moran’s conversation with Shantelle Patton, the Founder of That Brown Bag, an annual directory that highlights all the Black-owned businesses in Western New York, Central New York, and Toronto. Next, we revisit Jay Moran’s conversation with Magdalena Nichols and Anna Mongo, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Program Officer of Jericho Road Community Health Center. The three discuss health disparities in the refugee population and the positive impact that refugee resettlement can have on Western New York.