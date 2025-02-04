© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Redefining "Neighbor" | Health, Refugees, and Community in Buffalo

Published February 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Jericho Road Community Health Center recently put up billboards around Buffalo as a part of their “Love Thy Neighbor Campaign", which aims to challenge the Buffalo community to redefine what the term neighbor means beyond racial and ethnic boundaries. On today's episode, we welcome Magdalena Nichols and Anna Mongo, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Program Officer of Jericho Road Community Health Center. The two sit down with Jay Moran to discuss health disparities in the refugee population and the positive impact that refugee resettlement and community investments can have on Western New York.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
Load More