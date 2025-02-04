What's Next? | Redefining "Neighbor" | Health, Refugees, and Community in Buffalo

Jericho Road Community Health Center recently put up billboards around Buffalo as a part of their “Love Thy Neighbor Campaign", which aims to challenge the Buffalo community to redefine what the term neighbor means beyond racial and ethnic boundaries. On today's episode, we welcome Magdalena Nichols and Anna Mongo, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Program Officer of Jericho Road Community Health Center. The two sit down with Jay Moran to discuss health disparities in the refugee population and the positive impact that refugee resettlement and community investments can have on Western New York.