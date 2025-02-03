What's Next? | Elevating Black Businesses: Access, Empowerment, and Community Wellness

On today’s episode, we welcome back Shantelle Patton, the Founder of That Brown Bag, an annual directory that highlights all the Black-owned businesses in Western New York, Central New York, and Toronto. She also has a plethora of experience in business accelerators and pitch competitions. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss how to create better access to the directory portal, which has access to over 1000 MWBEs, how to empower minority business owners to their potential, and how to create better mental health resources for the black community.