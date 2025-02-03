© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Elevating Black Businesses: Access, Empowerment, and Community Wellness

Published February 3, 2025 at 10:21 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s episode, we welcome back Shantelle Patton, the Founder of That Brown Bag, an annual directory that highlights all the Black-owned businesses in Western New York, Central New York, and Toronto. She also has a plethora of experience in business accelerators and pitch competitions. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss how to create better access to the directory portal, which has access to over 1000 MWBEs, how to empower minority business owners to their potential, and how to create better mental health resources for the black community.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
Load More