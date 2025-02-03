© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Demonstrators rally against ICE activity, arrest in Ithaca

WSKG | By Aurora Berry
Published February 3, 2025 at 4:27 PM EST
Around 200 people gathered on the Ithaca Commons to protest ICE activity in the city.
1 of 5  — 7892C809-D8C4-4605-A391-D00EBD98C8ED.jpeg
Around 200 people gathered on the Ithaca Commons to protest ICE activity in the city.
Aurora Berry / WSKG News
Rallygoers sang and read their signs aloud.
2 of 5  — 2B8E9771-454A-4088-9F24-6F71D3985DB0.jpeg
Rallygoers sang and read their signs aloud.
Aurora Berry / WSKG News
The crowd moved from the Ithaca Commons to a forum in the First Presbyterian Church.
3 of 5  — 06AB8032-35B3-4DB6-8E27-3A8D0BA57293.jpeg
The crowd moved from the Ithaca Commons to a forum in the First Presbyterian Church.
Aurora Berry / WSKG News
Reverend Kirianne Weaver asked attendees to raise their hand if they or someone they knew felt afraid after learning ICE was present in Tompkins County.
4 of 5  — DB9CA448-0C30-4CBD-A517-EC5F1CBB4E4B.jpeg
Reverend Kirianne Weaver asked attendees to raise their hand if they or someone they knew felt afraid after learning ICE was present in Tompkins County.
Aurora Berry / WSKG News
Ithaca and Tompkins County both have laws that limit officials' involvement with federal immigration enforcement.
5 of 5  — DEADA6CF-4047-42E2-983C-67E486247C7E.jpeg
Ithaca and Tompkins County both have laws that limit officials' involvement with federal immigration enforcement.
Aurora Berry / WSKG News

Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE arrested one person in the city of Ithaca.

On Sunday, hundreds of people rallied against ICE activity in the area.

________________

(SOUNDBITE OF CROWD SINGING)

AURORA BERRY: A large crowd gathered at the Ithaca Commons to protest the arrest of Jesus Romero-Hernandez.

He’s a Mexican citizen who was federally charged with reentering the country after a prior removal.

He was detained by ICE on Thursday after being recently released from the Tompkins County jail, where he had been serving time for a third degree assault charge.

In a statement confirming the arrest, acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove took aim at the county and Ithaca’s “sanctuary” immigration policies. Both have laws that limit local officials’ involvement with federal immigration enforcement. Bove also called for the county sheriff’s office to be federally investigated for releasing Romero-Hernandez from jail before ICE could retrieve him.

Tompkins County officials say there was no interference with federal immigration enforcement.

Debbie Bennett Reynolds, the pastor at the First Baptist Church in Ithaca, spoke at a forum following the rally.

DEBBIE BENNETT REYNOLDS: I believe that the powers that be are trying to make of us a test case, an example, a small sanctuary city. Liberal Ithaca, right? Well, I think we're going to prove to be worthy of the challenge.

BERRY: The Justice Department has previously said that local officials who do not cooperate with intensifying immigration enforcement could face charges.

In 2017, the Trump administration tried to withhold federal money from sanctuary cities. But that move was blocked by a judge.

The Ithaca Common Council is scheduled to vote on reaffirming “sanctuary city” laws at their Wednesday meeting.
Aurora Berry
See stories by Aurora Berry