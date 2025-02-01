© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Skin in the Game

Buffalo Pride with Marcel Dionne, Steve Tasker, and Andrew Peters

Published February 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST
SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a group photo of Steve Tasker, Andrew Peters, and Marcel Dionne
Mariann Do

This week, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei take their show on the road to 42 North at the Flats in the heart of the theatre district. This episode welcomes:

NHL Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne

NFL Wall of Famer and former Buffalo Bill, Steve Tasker

Former Buffalo Sabre and host of After the Whistle, Andrew Peters.

As sports critics debate Buffalo’s ability to attract and keep quality talent, all three guests talk about what brought them to the region, and more importantly, why they’ve stayed.

