Buffalo Strong: The Bills, The Grammys & The James Beard Award Semifinalists

Buffalo, we ride together, we cry together, and we never stop believing. The Bills may not have punched their Super Bowl ticket, but the fans always bring the Buffalove. Guest host Cory McCants takes the mic alongside Group Chat veteran, Dr. Naila Ansari, and new guests—Travis Carlson, award-winning filmmaker from Pan-Am Films and author; and Jessica Forster, Partner, Wine Director and Sommelier of Waxlight Bar à Vin. They kick things off with a Bills’ Conference Championship chat—From big plays, tough calls, and that unwavering Buffalo grit that keeps us coming back season after season. Then, they shift gears to music’s biggest night—the Grammys! Did the right artists get nominated? Plus, Buffalo’s food scene WINS BIG with two James Beard semifinalists! Jess gives us the inside scoop on Waxlight Bar à Vin’s standout recognition, and we celebrate Ryan Fernandez of Southern Junction, the chef bringing bold flavors to Buffalo’s growing culinary empire. Pop culture, good eats, and a whole lot of laughs—this episode is where it’s at!