Group Chat

Buffalo Strong: The Bills, The Grammys & The James Beard Award Semifinalists

Published January 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Buffalo, we ride together, we cry together, and we never stop believing. The Bills may not have punched their Super Bowl ticket, but the fans always bring the Buffalove. Guest host Cory McCants takes the mic alongside Group Chat veteran, Dr. Naila Ansari, and new guests—Travis Carlson, award-winning filmmaker from Pan-Am Films and author; and Jessica Forster, Partner, Wine Director and Sommelier of Waxlight Bar à Vin. They kick things off with a Bills’ Conference Championship chat—From big plays, tough calls, and that unwavering Buffalo grit that keeps us coming back season after season. Then, they shift gears to music’s biggest night—the Grammys! Did the right artists get nominated? Plus, Buffalo’s food scene WINS BIG with two James Beard semifinalists! Jess gives us the inside scoop on Waxlight Bar à Vin’s standout recognition, and we celebrate Ryan Fernandez of Southern Junction, the chef bringing bold flavors to Buffalo’s growing culinary empire. Pop culture, good eats, and a whole lot of laughs—this episode is where it’s at!

Latest Episodes
  • Music Recaps, Buffalo’s Pop Culture Rise, and “The Taylor Effect”
    Bentley and friends unpack streaming music recaps from 2024, celebrate Buffalo’s pop culture wins and Josh Allen's engagement, and explore the power of “The Taylor Effect.”
    2024’s Year in Pop Culture: Streaming Hits, Epic Gaming, and Chart-Topping Beats
    From binge-worthy TV to epic gaming and record-breaking albums, 2024 delivered! What were your favorite entertainment moments this year? Join Bentley and friends as they look back on an unforgettable year in pop culture!
    Group Chat Remix: Cowboy Carter, Fashion and Black Friday
    From Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter to behind-the-scenes fashion stories, this episode is packed with listener favorites—Plus! A fresh take on Black Friday and holiday shopping!
    Martha’s Legacy, Turkey Day Festivities, and People’s Sexiest Man Alive
    Martha Stewart, Buffalo’s Turkey Trot, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Krasinski’s sexy new title—Bentley and friends serve up a pop culture feast this week!
    Tyler, The Creator, Wickiator, Bills vs. Chiefs and Taylor
    Tyler’s Chromakopia, Grammy noms, and movies you’ll want on your radar (Wicked & Gladiator II anyone?) Plus, the Bills take on the Chiefs and Taylor hits Toronto!
    Best of Group Chat: Cartoons & Memes, E-Commerce & Side Hustles, and Chappell Roan Rising
    Bentley takes you on another trip through some of her top Group Chat moments with cartooning, shopping, and the rise of Chappell Roan!
    Politics & Pop Culture Collide
    Get ready for election day! In this episode, Bentley chats with Donny Kutzbach, Dallas Taylor, and MYQ Farrow about the quirky link between pop culture and politics, plus insights on activism and the 2024 Rock Hall inductees!
    Horror Flicks, Hilarious Halloween Tales, and Life as a Scare Actor
    Treat yourself to the ultimate Halloween listen! Bentley and friends talk horror flicks, share hauntingly funny stories, and get a backstage pass to life as a scare actor!
    Superfine Style, Band Reunions, and SNL’s 50th Season
    It’s fashion, feuds, and SNL fun on this week’s Group Chat! Bentley and friends—Cory McCants, Donny Kutzbach, and Naila Ansari—are breaking down the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” where fashion becomes identity, power, and storytelling all sewn into one. Next, it’s all about band reunions that have us running to grab tickets—Oasis is back, but will they get through the tour without a backstage brawl!? Finally, we’re tipping our hats to SNL as it hits 50, looking back at the sketches that shaped comedy and pop culture!
  • What do Cave Paintings, Political Cartoons, and Memes Have in Common?
    This week on Group Chat, Bentley meets up with Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist at The Buffalo News, Adam Zyglis; stand-up comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, Allie Brady; and Chair of Communication, English Literature, Philosophy, and Theater departments at Jamestown Community College, Simone Sellstrom. From cave walls to Instagram feeds, visual storytelling has transformed across millennia, yet its power to captivate and communicate remains as strong as ever. Join this powerhouse group as they unravel how visuals have shaped societal conversations. From hieroglyphs to the art of political cartoons and viral meme culture, this episode offers a thought-provoking and entertaining look at how images can communicate what words often cannot.
