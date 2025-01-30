© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Producer’s Picks of the Week: The Importance of Nurses and the WNY Hispanic Vote

Published January 30, 2025 at 4:57 PM EST
On this edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we revisit two standout episodes from the previous week. First, we revisit Jay Moran’s conversation with Dr. Annette Wysocki, the Dean of the School of Nursing at the University at Buffalo. The two discussed how to better support nurses, who she views as one of the most needed yet least supported professions. Next, we replay Jillian Hanesworth’s conversation with Alex Burgos and Talia Rodrigeuz, two leaders in the Western New York Hispanic Community. They discuss the Hispanic vote in Western New York.

