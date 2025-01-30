WHat's Next? | Latino Voices in Politics: Alex Burgos & Talia Rodriguez on Voting and Representation
Today we are joined by returning guests Alex Burgos and Talia Rodriguez. Alex is a Hispanic community leader and a member of the 2024 Buffalo Democratic Committee. Talia is a community advocate and recently announced her candidacy for the Buffalo School Board representing the West District. The two sit down with Jillian Hanesworth to discuss in great length the Hispanic vote in Western New York and beyond, along with their thoughts on the state of the country.