Army withholds name of Black Hawk helicopter crew in D.C. crash, 2 others identified

The governors of Georgia and Mississippi have identified two of the Black Hawk helicopter crew killed in a collision with a passenger airliner at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night. They are Brooksville, Miss. native Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Eaves, whose wife has also posted about his death on Facebook and asked for "peace," and Georgia native Staff Sgt. Ryan O'Hara.

A U.S. military official told NPR on Friday that at the request of the family the Army is not going to release the name of the female member of the three-person helicopter crew. The official was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The withholding of the name is a highly unusual move. The identity of the third crew member has already drawn intense scrutiny online.

We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Ryan O’Hara and Sam Lilley as they navigate this difficult time.



Both of these young Georgians shared a passion for flight and for serving others, and this terrible tragedy is that much more difficult knowing their… — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 30, 2025

Mississippi is mourning the loss of Brooksville native Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves, who was killed in last night’s accident at Reagan National Airport.



Elee and I are praying for the victims’ families and first responders who are assisting. — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 30, 2025

Misinformation on social media falsely claims she was a transgender pilot from the Virginia National Guard named Jo Ellis. Ellis has posted a "proof of life" video on Facebook, denouncing the rumors and offering condolences to those killed in the crash.

Despite President Trump saying the pilots of the Army helicopter bore responsibility for the crash, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the crew was "fairly experienced" and carrying out a "required annual night evaluation, they did have night vision goggles."

Officials say 28 bodies have been recovered so far at the crash site. There were 64 people on the American Airlines regional jet.

There remain, however, many unanswered questions about the flight pattern of the Black Hawk helicopter and the exact nature of the training exercise.

"Initial indications suggest this may have been a checkride, or periodic evaluation by an experienced instructor pilot of a less experienced pilot," said Brad Bowman, a military analyst with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former Black Hawk pilot.

"A checkride, as opposed to a normal training flight, creates some unique dynamics in the cockpit. In a checkride, the less experienced pilot can be nervous and eager to not make mistakes, while the instructor pilot is watching to see how the other pilot responds to different developments," Bowman explained. "Sometimes an instructor pilot will test the less experienced aviator to see how they respond, but such a technique would have been unusual and inadvisable in that location given the reduced margin for error."

Defense officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly, told NPR that the instructor pilot, now believed to be Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Eaves, had 1,000 hours of flight time, which is considered experienced. The co-pilot, whose name is being withheld, had 500 hours, which is considered normal.

Officials also tell NPR that the Black Hawk was supposed to be flying at a maximum of 200 feet, though sources say it was flying at least 100 feet higher. All requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the investigation.

On Thursday the National Transportation Safety Board said it recovered the so-called black boxes from the plane — the cockpit voice and flight data recorders. Federal safety investigators believe the Black Hawk helicopter also had its own recording devices, which they hope will help provide more clues on the cause of the crash.



