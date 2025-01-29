© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - January 29th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published January 29, 2025 at 2:10 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On Wednesday's Scoreboard... Needing a morale boost, the city of Buffalo was treated to a thrilling Sabres win over the Boston Bruins last night, just what the doctor ordered. Plus, we check in on the college hoops scene around town with the Wednesday Whiparound.

SABRES LIFT THE CITY’S SPIRITS WITH TWO HAT TRICKS IN WIN OVER BRUINS

Some fans at KeyBank Center reached for their heads to toss their hats onto the ice following JJ Peterka’s third goal of the night. The only problem was, those fans had already thrown their caps when Tage Thompson netted his third goal as the final period began. The spirits of sports fans in the City of Buffalo were lifted last night, as the Sabres put on a show for neighbors to brag about seeing, defeating the Boston Bruins 7-2.

This type of fast-paced, flying free, precision passing performance could not have come at a better time, as the city’s hockey team picked up the fans’ morale in the wake of the Bills’ season coming to an end on Sunday. It was the best that Buffalo had played all season; their passing was elite, they skated hard in all three zones, they outworked the Bruins for sixty minutes, their goaltending was solid, and they finished their scoring chances better than they have all season. For the first time since 2008, two Sabres recorded hat tricks in the same game.

Timid was the start of the game, as Buffalo and Boston both felt the game out, with Buffalo coming off back to back losses, and the Bruins entering on a two game win streak. Surprisingly, it was Boston who shied away from physicality, seemingly gave up on puck battles, and allowed Buffalo to skate all over them. Despite Boston scoring first, the Sabres would tie the game before the end of the first, making it 1-1, before dominating the middle period for a 3-1 lead going into the third.

Tage Thompson finished off his hat trick with his 25th goal of the season to begin the final frame, extending Buffalo’s lead to 4-1. A Brad Marchant power play goal momentarily paused the party at KeyBank Center, but the Sabres got the crowd back on their feet less than a minute later, with JJ Peterka’s second of the game, making it 5-2 Buffalo. Peterka would all but seal the game with an empty net goal with over five minutes left, completing his own hat trick. Buffalo would add another insurance maker with a Benson power play tally late in regulation time, stamping the game with a 7-2 victory.

It’s the first time Buffalo has defeated the Bruins this season, and the first since December of 2023. The Sabres move to 19-26-5, but as trade rumours swirl around, and despite the team still sitting in last place in the East, there are few ways that the Sabres could’ve better rallied to elevate their fans’ moods than with a whopping, exciting win at home over Boston.

The Sabres return to the ice on Friday, when Rob Ray gets inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame. Buffalo hosts the Nashville Predators for a 7PM puck drop.

WEDNESDAY WHIP-AROUND

Time to check in on the local college basketball scene with the ‘Wednesday Whip-Around’:

DIVISION I

Buffalo Bulls MBB: 7-13 (2-6), The Bulls have picked up two conference wins in their last four games, defeating Western Michigan and Central Michigan. Sandwiched between those victories were losses to Akron and Eastern Michigan. UB hosts Ball State on Saturday at 5PM for their Coaches vs Cancer game.

Buffalo Bulls WBB: 17-2 (6-2), For the first time in three years, the Bulls have won four conference games in a row, with wins over Eastern Michigan, Miami, Ohio, and Akron. UB takes on Western Michigan this morning before hosting Northern Illinois on Saturday at 2:00 for the National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

St. Bonaventure Bonnies MBB: 16-6 (4-5), The Bonnies overcame the toughest stretch they’ve faced all season with a win on Tuesday over Dayton. BONA had lost three straight A10 games, dropping their league record to below .500. As the calendar flips to February, the Bonnies host Fordham on Saturday for a 12:30 tip-off.

St. Bonaventure Bonnies WBB: 5-15 (1-8), St. Bonaventure has lost five straight league games in the Atlantic10, most recently, a nail biting, 51-49 heartbreaker at Fordham. The Bonnies return to action tonight at 6PM vs La Salle.

Canisius Golden Griffins MBB: 2-18 (2-7), The Griffs picked up a win at Fairfield before dropping back to back games vs Sacred Heart and Marist in the past week. Canisius hosts Niagara for the Battle of the Bridge on Friday at 7PM.

Canisius Golden Griffins WBB: 4-15 (3-6), After defeating Sacred Heart, the Golden Griffins fell to Marist on Saturday. The Griffs are at Niagara tomorrow night at 6PM for the Battle of the Bridge.

Niagara Purple Eagles MBB: 7-13 (2-7), Losers of five straight, the Purple Eagles were just a handful of possessions away from winning five in a row, having lost their last five games by an average margin of five points. NU looks to snap the streak on Friday when they travel to Canisius for a 7PM Battle of the Bridge with the Golden Griffins.

Niagara Purple Eagles WBB: 1-16 (0-9), Host Canisius Thursday night at 6PM.

DIVISION II

#2 Daemen Wildcats MBB: 17-0 (8-0); WBB 12-6 (8-0), The Wildcats Men come off a 98-75 beating of Roberts Wesleyan last weekend. The WBB team is on a four game win streak. Daemen hosts CSI and UDC this weekend.

D’Youville Saints MBB: 3-14 (1-7); WBB 4-13 (2-6), The Saints men picked up their first win since November last week, defeating Roberts Wesleyan 86-80 in double overtime. The DYU women have dropped three in a row. Both teams welcome UDC and CSI to the Saints Center this weekend.

DIVISION III

Hilbert Hawks MBB: 11-7 (4-5); WBB 1-17 (1-8)

Buffalo State Bengals MBB 5-12 (3-7); WBB 4-13 (1-9)

Fredonia State Blue Devils MBB 5-11 (3-6); WBB 6-9 (3-6)

The Scoreboard is Presented By Zenner and Ritter Heating and Cooling

Tags
The Scoreboard 2025 WBFO Sports
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of WBFO's 'Friday Night Lights.'
See stories by Jack Kreuzer
