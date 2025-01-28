© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Essential Yet Undervalued: Supporting the Backbone of Healthcare

Published January 28, 2025 at 8:42 AM EST
A recent report published by the American Nurses Foundation revealed that despite nurses being an integral piece of the healthcare system, they only receive 1% of all donations made to the healthcare sector. On today's show, we welcome Dr. Annette Wysocki, the Dean of the University at Buffalo’s School of Nursing. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss how to better support nurses, who she views as one of the most needed yet least supported professions.

