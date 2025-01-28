© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Producer’s Picks featuring Morgan Williams-Bryant, Eann Robinson, and Kiman Baldon

Published January 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
We revisit two standout previous episodes. First, we revisit Jay Moran’s conversation with Morgan Williams-Bryant, the CEO of Leadership Buffalo, an organization that creates change locally through collaborations, community awareness, and civic engagement. The two discussed some of the initiatives the group has been up to since her last appearance on the show. Next, we revisit a conversation with Eann Robinson and Kiman Baldon of Ear Quality LLC. The two sit down with Bentley, the Program Director for WBFO’s The Bridge, to discuss how Ear Quality empowers and educates rising musicians.

What's Next? 2025
