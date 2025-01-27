Buffalo Maritime Center, City of Lockport among NYS Canal System efforts

Thousands of dollars in state grant money are on their way to support tourism and cultural efforts along the Erie Canalway Corridor. That includes two awardees in Western New York, the Buffalo Maritime Center, and Lockport’s Bicentennial Celebration.

The grant to the Buffalo Maritime Center will help fund historical exhibits on the Erie Canal boat Seneca Chief. The center is preparing to turn the boat into a traveling exhibit. The Seneca Chief is scheduled to be on display at 28 towns and cities from Buffalo to New York City during the months of September and October.

Buffalo Maritime Center The planned fall 2025 tour the Buffalo Maritime Center is planning on taking the replica of Seneca Chief on throughout New York State.

The Seneca Chief is a full-size replica of the packet boat that opened the Erie Canal back in 1825. The replica was built at the Longshed at Buffalo’s Canalside from 2020 to 2024 with the help of hundreds of volunteers.

Meanwhile in Lockport, the grant money will be used to assist in Lockport’s Bicentennial celebration. It kicks off in May with a festival that includes the Lockport Community Farmers Market, and in September Locktoberfest. The latter will feature food trucks, over 50 local vendors, live music, and other community activities.

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said it’s important the state support efforts along the historic Canalway.

“After 200 years of continuous operation, the Canalway wouldn’t be what it is without the communities and organizations along its 500-plus miles,” Stratton said. “This program offers us an opportunity to give back by supporting public events and needed infrastructure improvements that together make the Canal corridor an even more exciting place to live in and visit.”

A total of 45 non-profits and municipalities are part of the grant program, ranging from $500 to $24,000.