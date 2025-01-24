The Scoreboard - January 24th

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP: BILLS VS CHIEFS PREVIEW

What a treat the football world is in for, with the fourth playoff meeting in four years between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, this time, back at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri for the AFC Championship Game.

After the Chiefs ended Buffalo’s season a year ago, Buffalo completely overhauled their roster. GM Brandon Beane made moves in the offseason that most analysts and pundits called bold and detrimental to Buffalo’s chances to compete for a Super Bowl this season. In Orchard Park, though, the Bills believed in key players that have blossomed, having been developed into professionals in WNY. Sunday night, those players will be put to the test.

For starters, Buffalo let their two starting safeties leave in free agency. Jordan Poyer signed with Miami, and Micah Hyde went into pseudo-retirement, despite coming back to Buffalo’s practice squad late in this season. The Bills were banking on Damar Hamlin to be a starting safety in the NFL, and replace what had become, arguably, the best safety duo in franchise history. With the elevation of Taylor Rapp as a starter, and the subsequent drafting of Cole Bishop, the expectation for Buffalo’s defense was entirely suspect from the public’s perspective. Heading into the AFC Championship Game this weekend, it’s safe to say that the Bills have looked just as locked in at the defensive secondary positions as ever. With Hamlin recording an interception in the last game vs Baltimore.

Over the summer, Buffalo promoted Joe Brady to full time offensive coordinator, removing the interim tag he held in 2023. When Brady took over calling the offense, it was clear that the shift in scheme was going to lead to major changes to the players in the locker room, as the offense was no longer focused on getting the ball to one or two wide receivers to then make plays, but rather all centered around Josh Allen’s ability to read a defense, trust him to make the correct decisions, and provide the passing game with a bruising, downhill rushing attack to supplement the offense.

When Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis were sent out of town, there was a culture shift in the Bills offense, which has become so much more team-oriented. Mack Hollins is the perfect example of a culture changer for Buffalo’s offense, who historically has had success against the Chiefs. Hollins’ commitment to block downfield on run plays, while contributing on the punt coverage team, is the perfect representation of the unselfish nature of Buffalo’s offense this season. Last year, Allen had to be the Bills’ best weapon in the passing game and rushing game when they lost to KC in the playoffs. On Sunday, that won’t be the case. Buffalo, in fact, will only want Allen running the ball in the right time and place, not a designed keeper on first down from their own 30 yard line. A key for Buffalo’s offensive success this season, and even more so in the playoffs, has been their ability to not turn the football over. Buffalo has found a balance of conservative and aggressive in their passing attack that keeps the ball out of extreme danger, which only puts Allen in a more comfortable position, knowing he doesn’t need to be superman.

This is bound to be a chess match, between the defensive-minded Sean McDermott, and the offensive guru Andy Reid. The Bills coaching staff will need to keep the lessons they’ve learned from the first three playoff losses to KC in their minds for every major decision on Sunday. McDermott’s conservative nature will be put to the test at some point where the Bills need to decide between a field goal or a punt and keeping the offense on the field.

Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. This should be fun, and certainly stressful for all of Bills Mafia. Kickoff from Kansas City is set for 6:30PM on Sunday.

The Scoreboard: Presented By Zenner and Ritter Heating and Cooling