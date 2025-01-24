Sci-Fi, Survival and Reality TV…and Go Bills!

Join Bentley, Pat Kelly, and Dallas Taylor as they welcome Group Chat’s newest guest—Emmy-nominated Casting Producer Alexa Zappia, known for her work on hit shows like The Bachelor, Squid Game: The Challenge, and Love Is Blind! Together, they recognize the 25th anniversary of American Psycho, explore the brilliant marketing strategies behind shows like Severance, and share their thoughts on survival shows that push the limits of human endurance. The group also opens up about how they stay creative in a fast-paced industry. Plus, they reveal their favorite reality TV shows and react to the latest pop culture headlines, including the highly anticipated Bills vs. Chiefs game!