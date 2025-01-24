© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Sci-Fi, Survival and Reality TV…and Go Bills!

Published January 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Group Chat logo with Bentley's headshot, along with a photo of each guest for Episode 49

Join Bentley, Pat Kelly, and Dallas Taylor as they welcome Group Chat’s newest guest—Emmy-nominated Casting Producer Alexa Zappia, known for her work on hit shows like The Bachelor, Squid Game: The Challenge, and Love Is Blind! Together, they recognize the 25th anniversary of American Psycho, explore the brilliant marketing strategies behind shows like Severance, and share their thoughts on survival shows that push the limits of human endurance. The group also opens up about how they stay creative in a fast-paced industry. Plus, they reveal their favorite reality TV shows and react to the latest pop culture headlines, including the highly anticipated Bills vs. Chiefs game!

Latest Episodes
  • Group Chat logo with headshots and names of the host and guests
    2024’s Year in Pop Culture: Streaming Hits, Epic Gaming, and Chart-Topping Beats
    From binge-worthy TV to epic gaming and record-breaking albums, 2024 delivered! What were your favorite entertainment moments this year? Join Bentley and friends as they look back on an unforgettable year in pop culture!
  • Group Chat logo, along with headshots of each guest for this episode
    Group Chat Remix: Cowboy Carter, Fashion and Black Friday
    From Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter to behind-the-scenes fashion stories, this episode is packed with listener favorites—Plus! A fresh take on Black Friday and holiday shopping!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Martha’s Legacy, Turkey Day Festivities, and People’s Sexiest Man Alive
    Martha Stewart, Buffalo’s Turkey Trot, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Krasinski’s sexy new title—Bentley and friends serve up a pop culture feast this week!
  • The "Group Chat" logo along with headshots of each guest for Episode 40
    Tyler, The Creator, Wickiator, Bills vs. Chiefs and Taylor
    Tyler’s Chromakopia, Grammy noms, and movies you’ll want on your radar (Wicked & Gladiator II anyone?) Plus, the Bills take on the Chiefs and Taylor hits Toronto!
  • "Best of!" *Group Chat logo*
    Best of Group Chat: Cartoons & Memes, E-Commerce & Side Hustles, and Chappell Roan Rising
    Bentley takes you on another trip through some of her top Group Chat moments with cartooning, shopping, and the rise of Chappell Roan!
  • The Group Chat logo along with headshots of each of the guests
    Politics & Pop Culture Collide
    Get ready for election day! In this episode, Bentley chats with Donny Kutzbach, Dallas Taylor, and MYQ Farrow about the quirky link between pop culture and politics, plus insights on activism and the 2024 Rock Hall inductees!
  • Group Chat logo with a photo of Bentley in skeleton makeup, and a photo of each guest in a Halloween costume
    Horror Flicks, Hilarious Halloween Tales, and Life as a Scare Actor
    Treat yourself to the ultimate Halloween listen! Bentley and friends talk horror flicks, share hauntingly funny stories, and get a backstage pass to life as a scare actor!
  • Group Chat logo with a photo of host Bentley and a photo of each guest
    Superfine Style, Band Reunions, and SNL’s 50th Season
    It’s fashion, feuds, and SNL fun on this week’s Group Chat! Bentley and friends—Cory McCants, Donny Kutzbach, and Naila Ansari—are breaking down the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” where fashion becomes identity, power, and storytelling all sewn into one. Next, it’s all about band reunions that have us running to grab tickets—Oasis is back, but will they get through the tour without a backstage brawl!? Finally, we’re tipping our hats to SNL as it hits 50, looking back at the sketches that shaped comedy and pop culture!
  • What do Cave Paintings, Political Cartoons, and Memes Have in Common?
    This week on Group Chat, Bentley meets up with Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist at The Buffalo News, Adam Zyglis; stand-up comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, Allie Brady; and Chair of Communication, English Literature, Philosophy, and Theater departments at Jamestown Community College, Simone Sellstrom. From cave walls to Instagram feeds, visual storytelling has transformed across millennia, yet its power to captivate and communicate remains as strong as ever. Join this powerhouse group as they unravel how visuals have shaped societal conversations. From hieroglyphs to the art of political cartoons and viral meme culture, this episode offers a thought-provoking and entertaining look at how images can communicate what words often cannot.
  • The Joker's Return, The Power of Latine Representation, and Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
    Join Bentley and friends as they dive into this week’s Group Chat with Joker: Folie á Deux! Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role, while Lady Gaga brings her electrifying voice and fierce charisma to the role of Harlequin. They talk about how Gaga’s performance could elevate the franchise and bring a new dimension to Gotham City. Plus, they look at episodic spinoffs like The Penguin—what makes these franchises work, and why do fans keep coming back for more? Later, they celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with conversations on Latine representation in film and TV, along with cherished traditions. Guests include María Pérez Gómez, singer, songwriter and award-winning author; Rolando Martín Gómez, co-founder of Raíces Theatre Company and actor; and Matt Hitch, musician and pop culture connoisseur. Don’t miss this week’s vibrant chat!
