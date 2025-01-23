Buffalo Bills flag brightens some spirits in Ovid after a devastating fire

With all of the problems that people in the Seneca County village of Ovid are dealing with after Tuesday’s massive fire, love for a football team is helping lift some spirits.

That fire destroyed several businesses and apartments on the village’s main street, including the Italian Kitchen Restaurant. But owner Ron Carmona has been sharing a photo taken of one of the three Buffalo Bills flags that were on poles outside the rubble where his restaurant student. The pole it was on is bent low, the flag has a lot of ice and frost on it, but the red, white and blue of the Bills logo is clearly visible.

And Carmona said that has brightened the day just a bit for many people in that community.

“Absolutely, absolutely, everybody stopped, taking pictures of the flag, with the flag and all that because, it is our team, for most people, we root for them all the time,” Carmona said.

Carmona is not sure he’ll have the money needed to rebuild, and Ovid Town Supervisor Joe Borst told WXXI News that’s the case with other business owners as well.

“Everybody’s still in so much shock right now,” Borst said. “Obviously, it’s the main street of the town, it’s the business district. The hopes are we can rebuild something there, work with whoever we need to work with.”

Both Carmona and Borst said that whatever happens, they are heartened by the unity and support they’ve seen in the Ovid community in the wake of the fire’s destruction.

