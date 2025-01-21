What's Next? | Special Episode: A deep dive into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address

WBFO is proud to bring you a special edition of What’s Next? In this episode, the WBFO Newsroom Staff breaks down New York State Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent State of the State address. The speech was broken down into six key topics relevant to the people of Western New York: Education, Housing, Affordability, The Environment, Mental Health, and Public Safety. The hour-long special features interviews with local legislators on both sides of the aisle, political activists, and advocates who care deeply about the issues presented in the address.