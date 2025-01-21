© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | A Trip to Jamestown: Arts, Culture, and New Neighbors

Published January 21, 2025 at 10:08 AM EST
On today’s episode, the What’s Next crew takes a trip to Jamestown for two new conversations. First, Jay Moran catches up with Kaycee Colburn, the Founder of KayCo, an arts and culture center in Jamestown. The two discuss what she’s been up to since her last appearance on What’s Next, including her latest exhibit, “Birds Through an Indigenous Lens”. Next, Jay Moran sits down with Reverend Luke Fodor, Momina Di Blasio, and Sam Qadri. The three are members of the New Neighbors Coalition based out of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church; a group dedicated to assisting new refugees making their way to Jamestown. The four discuss what life is like for the refugees they help, including a one-on-one interview with one of Jamestown’s newest neighbors from Syria.

