The Scoreboard - January 20th

BILLS BEAT BALTIMORE, ADVANCE TO AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Almost everyone expected the AFC Divisional Round meeting between the Bills and Ravens to come down to the final few plays, and that it did. Buffalo, who took advantage of three Baltimore turnovers, defeated the Ravens 27-25 to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

The anticipation for this game was proven well worth it on each teams’ first drive of the game, as both offenses marched down the field in succession, with Buffalo responding to tie it at 7-7, just over ten minutes into the game.

On Baltimore’s second drive, Lamar Jackson delivered a perfect pass downfield for an explosive play, except it was directly thrown to Buffalo safety Taylor Rapp and it was the hometown crowd that was sent into a frenzy. Jackson had thrown just four interceptions all season, so that errant pass was for Bills Mafia what a pixie stick is for a kid at an amusement park; Highmark Stadium was shaking in excitement. The Bills offense, however, couldn’t capitalize on that momentum, as a brutal holding penalty on Buffalo Tackle Dion Dawkins drained all of the juice in the stadium and led to a punt.

Just as the Ravens began to March down the field, into the second quarter, Lamar Jackson tried to recover a botched snap, went to move the ball from his right to his left hand, when the Bills’ Von Miller scooped up the loose ball. The Bills elite free agency add from two years ago finally made his signature play. Miller returned the fumble 40 yards, setting up Buffalo’s offense in prime position to take their first lead on the day, which they did. Four plays later, Josh Allen lowered his shoulder and bulldozed across the goal line for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 14-7 lead just over six minutes into the second frame.

Baltimore would respond with a decent drive capped by a 26-yard field goal to cut their deficit to 14-10. Buffalo, who had deferred on the coin toss before the game, knew they would get the ball to start the second half, setting up the chance to “double dip,” and score before and directly after halftime. The Bills nailed the first half of that assignment, slicing up the Ravens’ defense with Ray Davis and James Cook, before Allen took it into the endzone himself, extending Buffalo’s lead up 21-10 heading into halftime.

The Bills were unable to convert out of the break, which was a rarity for Buffalo this season, who has scored at a much more consistent rate in the second half than they had in the first. The key in the second half was another Baltimore turnover. As the Bills were on their heels, defending a 24-19 lead, the Ravens were moving down the field with ease. Jackson found Mark Andrews, who was a once-highly regarded top three tight end in the NFL, for a big first down. Andrews caught the pass at mid field and turned up field, but as he did, Terrel Bernard punched the football out from under his arm, before falling on it to give the Bills possession and that precious momentum back in red, white, and blue. For Andrews, it was just the second fumble of his seven-year professional career, and first since 2019.

Two second half field goals from Tyler Bass were just, and I mean just enough to squeak by the Ravens. Baltimore had a chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion attempt with just over 90 seconds left, but Andrews couldn't corral Jackson’s lob pass at the goal line, and it fell incomplete, effectively ending the Ravens season, and punching the Bills’ ticket to Kansas City for the AFC Championship.

Statistically speaking, this was not a great showing from the Bills, as they were outgained in offensive yardage by 143 total yards. If it weren’t for those three turnovers, who knows what the outcome of that game would’ve been. Well, as has been said for decades before me, it’s all “would’ve, could’ve, should’ve” for the Ravens.

Buffalo will take the win and run to the penultimate game of the pro football season, with a date set with their modern age rivals. Allen’s Bills will meet Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for the fourth time, and the second time with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Buffalo did defeat Kansas City earlier this season, but that game was in WNY, and as we all just saw play out, what happened in the NFL before this month means squat. 60 minutes of football separates the city of Buffalo from their first Super Bowl Appearance in 31 years. Kickoff is slated for 6:30pm on Sunday in Kansas City.

BANDITS REMAIN UNDEFEATED WITH ANOTHER WIN AT HOME

Banditland has been quite the scene to open the season, as the Bandits remain perfect on the campaign with a resounding 19-14 win at home over the second-placed Philadelphia Wings.

Buffalo got the party started with three consecutive goals to open the night before Philly got on the board. Then, the second quarter tested the foundational structure of KeyBank Center, as the Bandits poured it on, scoring ten goals in the second frame, taking a 13-5 lead into halftime. The Wings responded with a run of their own, scoring six straight goals across the end of the third quarter and to start the fourth, but the Buffalo lead was too much for the Wings to overcome. The Bandits were lifted to victory by an all-star level performance from Josh Byrne, with 7 goals and five assists. Dhane Smith played the role of distributor, recording nine assists and one goal for Buffalo, all while Matt Vinc backstopped the Bandits with 36 saves.

Buffalo (5-0) hosts the Albany Firewolves (2-5) next weekend in a rematch of last year’s Championship series.

SABRES FIND MORE WAYS TO LOWER THE BAR; STILL NOTHING DONE ABOUT IT

The Buffalo Sabres lost to Pittsburgh 5-2 at home on Friday night, on the wrong side of making NHL history in the process.

The Sabres were up 1-0 after one, thanks to an Owen Power goal on the man advantage. Then, the wheels fell off the wagon as the Penguins scored three unanswered in the second period, tacked on another to open the third. After Zach Benson netted a goal for Buffalo late in the third, making it 4-2, Pittsburgh’s goalie Alex Nedeljkovic took a shot at Buffalo’s empty net, 180 feet away. The Pens’ goalie drilled it, becoming just the 15th goaltender in NHL History to score a goal.

Not only that, but Nedeljkovic had previously recorded an assist on Cody Glass’s tally in the second period. That makes Alex Nedeljkovic the only goalie in league history to record a goal and an assist in the same game.

To add insult to injury, or rather injury to insult, the Sabres are dealing with just that, now, as Ryan McLeod was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury on Saturday, then goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen listed as injured as well, prompting Buffalo to recall Devon Levi from Rochester for the team’s upcoming game at Seattle this afternoon.

Puck drop against the Kraken on the west coast is 4PM today.

HS FOOTBALL NEWS: COMMITMENTS AND COACHING MOVES

In High School football news, a few local players made commitments to DIII school, while a state champion winning Head Coach is stepping down.

At Orchard Park, the twin brothers (QB) Brady and (WR) Jack Ciano have each committed to play football at the DIII level with the Cortland State Red Dragons. C-State won the DIII National Championship in 2023 and are in the process of hiring a new head coach following the departure of Curt Fitzpatrick, who was hired by Colgate University in December.

Out of West Seneca West, QB Cayden Stupak has committed to play DIII ball at Utica University. The Pioneers are coming off a 5-5 season this past fall.

Finally, Ty Harper has stepped away from the Clymer-Sherman-Panama football program after ten years and three state championships with the Wolfpack. Harper sites wanting to spend more time with his family and his kids as the number one reason for his departure from the program that he built from the ground up.