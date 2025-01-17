Iconic Buffalo Bars, Comfort Food Connections, and Streaming Trends

Join Bentley and friends as they dive into this week’s Group Chat with Joker: Folie á Deux! Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role, while Lady Gaga brings her electrifying voice and fierce charisma to the role of Harlequin. They talk about how Gaga’s performance could elevate the franchise and bring a new dimension to Gotham City. Plus, they look at episodic spinoffs like The Penguin—what makes these franchises work, and why do fans keep coming back for more? Later, they celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with conversations on Latine representation in film and TV, along with cherished traditions. Guests include María Pérez Gómez, singer, songwriter and award-winning author; Rolando Martín Gómez, co-founder of Raíces Theatre Company and actor; and Matt Hitch, musician and pop culture connoisseur. Don’t miss this week’s vibrant chat!

Listen • 41:30