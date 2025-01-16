What's Next? | Transforming Lives Through Culinary Education & The 5th Annual MLK Day of Service

On today’s episode, we bring you two new conversations. First, we welcome Jamie Anderson, the COO of F-BITES, an organization whose mission is to have a tangible change in the employment and poverty rates of young people in Niagara Falls and Buffalo through culinary programs. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss F-BITES, and why the skills they teach are impactful to WNY’s youth. Next, we welcome Faustenia Morrow and Pastor Paul Thomas, the organizers for the 5th Annual MLK Day of Service event at Bethel AME Church. The two join Jay Moran in discussing the event, the impact of MLK’s legacy, and the mission of Bethel AME Church.