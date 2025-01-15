What's Next? | Rural Reach: Addressing Adolescent Mental Health in Rural Western New York

Back in November, the University at Buffalo School of Social Work received a $3.59 million Department of Education grant to develop the Buffalo Mental Health Service Professional Fellowship program. The program is designed to address mental health needs in rural communities of Western New York such as Alden, Akron, Niagara-Wheatfield, and Medina school districts, which has been identified as an area of need. On today’s episode, we welcome two Associate Professors in UB’s School of Social Work to the show. We welcome Dr. Katie Stalker and Dr. Annahita Ball, both of whom are key facilitators of the grant and its programs. They sit down with Naila Ansari to discuss the programs funded by the grant, and how to address adolescent mental health in Western New York.