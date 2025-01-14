What's Next? | Resilience in the Arts: Ujima Theater’s Fight for Survival

At the end of 2024, Ujima Theater on Buffalo’s West Side was one of many art and cultural institutions that did not end up getting any of the ARP (American Rescue Plan) money originally allocated to them by the Buffalo Common Council. They recently received $49,000 from the $2.3 million pool of New York State Council on the Arts funds, which was imperative to the survival of the institution. On today’s episode, we welcome two members of Ujima Theater to the show. We welcome Maria Ta, a Program Director, and Brian Brown, a Managing Director at Ujima Theater. They sit down with Naila Ansari to discuss what the funding means to the Theater, and how they plan to navigate the current climate.