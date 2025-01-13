What's Next? | Leading with Purpose: Michelle Sawyers on the Future of YWCA Western New York

Back in the Spring, the YWCA of Western New York hired Michelle Sawyers as its new CEO, making a deep commitment to expanding its mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and strengthening communities. On today’s episode, we welcome Michelle Sawyers to the show, the recently appointed CEO of the YWCA of Western New York, she sits down with Ekua Mends-Aidoo to discuss the YWCA’s impactful work that serves local women and families across Western NY and her vision for the future of the YWCA.