DOJ tries to block plea agreement for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammad

A federal appeals court may issue a ruling today that could help bring an end to the 9/11 terrorism case at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. This case has dragged on for more than two decades without going to trial. It involves the alleged mastermind of the attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. It's part of a legal fight that has pitted Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin against the U.S. military court that he oversees. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer has been covering the story for many years now and is back with us to explain all this. Good morning, Sacha.

SACHA PFEIFFER, BYLINE: Good morning, Michel.

MARTIN: So tell us about this ruling that you're on the lookout for.

PFEIFFER: This deals with whether Mohammed will be allowed to get a plea deal. He and three codefendants have agreed to plead guilty in exchange for up to life in prison. They would admit guilt in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people, and there would be no trial and no death penalty. But at the request of the Pentagon this week, the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court for two things - one, block the guilty pleas, two, at least delay a hearing that's supposed to happen Friday so the court could have more time to decide whether to block those pleas. And those are the rulings that could come today.

MARTIN: OK, but back up here. If these men have already agreed to plead guilty, why is there a debate over whether they are allowed to?

PFEIFFER: This is an ongoing legal saga that started when the plea deals were announced last summer by the military court. The deals were huge news because the 9/11 case is so gridlocked, and this was a way to end the gridlock. But 48 hours later, Secretary Austin took those plea deals off the table.

MARTIN: And why did he do that?

PFEIFFER: So as remarkable as this sounds, considering that, as you said, he oversees the military commissions, he said he had not known about the plea deals. Since then, two military courts, including an appeals panel, have ruled pretty decisively that Austin is not allowed to rescind the plea deals, so the guilty pleas can go forward. The legal debate should have been over at that point, according to a former military commissions lawyer I spoke with named Ian Moss, who's now in private practice. And Moss says by not accepting the plea deals, the government is squandering a chance to end a case that does not seem to have an end in sight otherwise.

IAN MOSS: This is essentially snatching victory from the jaws of self-defeat. After so long with no to minimal progress, there's finally an opportunity to have a resolution and closure.

PFEIFFER: And, Michel, Secretary Austin's own prosecutors have said plea deals are the best resolution.

MARTIN: So is there a precedent for DOJ getting involved in Guantanamo cases like this?

PFEIFFER: When it comes to defense lawyers for Guantanamo detainees, they have often gone to federal court to ask for some kind of relief, although they're usually denied. But Georgetown University law professor Steve Vladeck tracks Guantanamo and told me that this scenario, where the prosecution side has already lost twice and is now asking a federal court to order a military judge to block the guilty pleas, is rare.

STEVE VLADECK: To call it unusual is a vast understatement. I mean, we've had the military commissions in some way, shape or form now for over 20 years, and we haven't had a case like this before.

MARTIN: So if there is a ruling today, Sacha, what happens next?

PFEIFFER: Somebody is going to be unhappy no matter who rules - the losing side. And that losing side will probably take this to the Supreme Court. That's the next legal step after federal appeals. That could drag out the process for many more months, probably even years, because if Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is not allowed to plead guilty under a Biden administration, he almost certainly will not be allowed under a Trump administration.

MARTIN: Briefly, Sacha, what about the 9/11 family members?

PFEIFFER: Oh, they're so frustrated, so tired, so disillusioned. But all they can do for now is wait and watch.

MARTIN: That is NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer. Sacha, thank you.

PFEIFFER: You're welcome.

