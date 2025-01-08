© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Path to Prevention: Combating Human Trafficking in January's Prevention Month

Published January 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Back in September, What’s Next sat down with Julie Palmer, the Executive Director of People Against Trafficking Humans (PATH). PATH is a non-profit faith-based organization dedicated to ending human trafficking through education, prevention, and restoration. On today’s show, we welcome Julie Palmer back to the show. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss what PATH has been up to, and how January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

