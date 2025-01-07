What's Next? | Welcoming New Neighbors: How Buffalo Supports Refugees with Jennifer Rizzo-Choi

From December to January, an average of 19 refugees per week came to Buffalo from countries such as Afghanistan, Burma, Congo, and Syria. The International Institute of Buffalo has been integral in bringing refugees to the area with an official Refugee Status Determination from the United Nations. On today’s show, we welcome back Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, the Executive Director of The International Institute of Buffalo. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss how the organization has handled the influx of new refugees and what help the group could use in its efforts.