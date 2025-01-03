The Scoreboard - January 3rd

DEJA VU FOR THE SABRES, WHO BLOW A MULTI-GOAL LEAD TO AVALANCHE

The Sabres had a monumental collapse in the third period, blowing a three-goal lead to lose to the Colorado Avalanche 6-5 in Overtime.

I wrote a glowing review of the Sabres’ play throughout the first forty minutes of the game, but as the third period unfolded, it became abundantly clear that the first two periods simply do not matter, as the same undisciplined, completely-on-brand mistakes plagued the Sabres, leading to another instance of this team finding a way to lose.

With a 3-1 lead entering the third period, Buffalo was playing on their heels, as if they could feel the impending collapse. Just over a minute into the period, Colorado’s Ross Colton gained ground in front of the Sabres net and jammed home a rebound past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, making it a one goal game. Twenty seconds later, all hell broke loose at Ball Arena, as Buffalo’s Zach Benson skated toward the Colorado goal, spun around and fell into the leg of Av’s goalie Scott Wedgewood, injuring him as play carried on. Benson scooped up a loose puck and tucked it in while Wedgewood laid on his back, reeling in pain within the net. All five Avalanche skaters B-lined for Benson, who was celebrating putting the Sabres back up by two goals. After Wedgewood was helped off the ice by Colorado’s trainers, and the Avalanche challenged the goal for interference, the call on the ice stood, and the Sabres took a 4-2 lead less than two minutes into the third period. Due to the unsuccessful challenge, Colorado received a penalty for delay of game, sending the Sabres to the power play, which had already seen two goals on the night, with the chance to go back up by three goals and all but wrap up the game.

While on the power play, the Avalanche took possession and had the Sabres chasing, leading to a hooking penalty on Alex Tuch, negating Buffalo's man advantage. Less than a minute later, while playing at four-on-four, Dylan Cozens was called for a tripping penalty, sending the Avs to the powerplay. Within thirty seconds of that Colorado power power play, Connor Clifton took a senseless cross-checking penalty, luckily for the Sabres though, it was equalized by a roughing call on the Av’s Artturi Lehkonen, putting Colorado on a 4-on-3 power play for nearly 90 seconds. That was long enough for Mikko Rantanen to blast a one-timer past Luukkonen, bringing the game within one goal, 4-3 Buffalo led, with just under sixteen minutes left.

After about eight minutes of physical hockey, Tage Thompson hustled into the Colorado zone, forced a turnover, and set up Jason Zucker in front of the net for his third goal of the game. That’s right, Jason Zucker netted his third hat trick of his NHL career, and first since 2019. Each of Zucker’s three goals came on the edge of the crease, which isn’t a coincidence. That celebration from Zucker and Thompson felt like that goal was the nail in the coffin, and redemption was captured by the Sabres. Avalanche fans started to head toward the exits, because in an overwhelming majority of hockey games, that goal, putting the visitors up 5-3 with under four minutes left, would be more than enough of a sign that the game was put away…boy was I wrong.

Just ninety seconds later, Cale Makar smoked a shot from the blue line past Luukkonen to make it a one-goal game with still over two minutes left. As the Sabres kept icing the puck, aiming for the empty net on the other end of the rink, the Avs kept regaining chances in the offensive zone, and finally, with six seconds left, Colorado’s Jonathan Drouin completed the comeback with a one-timer from the slot, tying the game at 5.

Early in overtime, Tage Thompson senselessly skated into the boards, lost the puck, giving Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews a breakaway from center ice, on which he made no mistake, beating Luukkonen glove side for the game winner.

This game was horrendous, and almost worse than the 5-4 loss they suffered to this same Colorado team a month ago, when they blew a 4-0 lead. Buffalo has a poise problem, and it is difficult to see a way out of it.

The Sabres head to Las Vegas on Saturday, where they will take on Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights at 10PM eastern.

BILLS CLOSE OUT REGULAR SEASON AT NEW ENGLAND ON SUNDAY

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived, and the Buffalo Bills look to sweep the AFC East as they head to Massachusetts for the season finale against the Patriots.

While the result of this game won’t affect Buffalo’s playoff position, I’m a firm believer that a team’s momentum is extremely valuable as you head into the playoffs. You hear it all the time that you want to “get hot at the right time,” well, the Bills have been hot since week six. That being said, a win with mostly backups playing, on the road, against a divisional opponent would be the cherry on top of a season that has exceeded all expectations.

Buffalo will start Josh Allen at quarterback simply to keep his streak alive for consecutive starts, but Bills fans can expect a mighty dose of Mitch Trubisky on Sunday once the first snap has been handled by number 17.

The Bills and Patriots kick off in Foxborough on Sunday at 1PM.

BIG WEEKEND FOR UB; FOOTBALL IN BAHAMAS BOWL, WBB ON NATIONAL TV

The season for WNY’s college football team wraps up tomorrow as the UB Bulls take on the (8-3) Liberty Flames in the Bahamas Bowl. The Bulls (8-4) seek their first nine-win season since 2018, when UB went 10-4, but lost to Troy in the Dollar General Bowl. Kickoff from the Bahamas is slated for 11AM on Saturday, with the game airing on ESPN2 across the country.

That game isn’t the only time that UB will be in the national spotlight this weekend, however, as the Bulls women’s basketball team takes on the Kent State Golden Flashes on Sunday. In a rematch of last year’s MAC Championship game, the Bulls (12-0) seek revenge, while also in search for their first win over the Flashes since Coach Becky Burke took over three years ago. Tip off from Kent, OH is set for 2PM on Sunday, with that game airing on national TV on the CBS Sports Network.