What's Next? | Producer’s Pick with Pastor Charles McCarley and Jasmine Westbrook
Ways To Subscribe
We revisit two standout previous conversations. First, we revisit a conversation with Pastor Charles McCarley of the Tabernacle of Praise. He sits down with Jillian Hanesworth to discuss the role that religious leaders play in the community. Next, we revisit a sit-down with Jasmine Westbrook, a local healthcare advocate. She joins Jay Moran in discussing how to create better healthcare opportunities in Western New York.