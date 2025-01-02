What's Next? | Producer’s Pick with Pastor Charles McCarley and Jasmine Westbrook

© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Published January 2, 2025 at 4:33 PM EST
We revisit two standout previous conversations. First, we revisit a conversation with Pastor Charles McCarley of the Tabernacle of Praise. He sits down with Jillian Hanesworth to discuss the role that religious leaders play in the community. Next, we revisit a sit-down with Jasmine Westbrook, a local healthcare advocate. She joins Jay Moran in discussing how to create better healthcare opportunities in Western New York.

