WBFO Brief
2024
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief July 30, 2024
    Representatives for people with disabilities are boycotting their invite to the Governor's Mansion for the annual American Disabilities Act celebration. A recent incident in downtown Toronto has highlighted the intensity of the ongoing racial hatred since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last October.
  • WBFO Brief July 29, 2024
    Catch up on the news of the day on the WBFO Brief.
  • WBFO Brief July 26, 2024
    A special outside prosecutor is expected to handle the case of an assistant Erie County District Attorney charged with official misconduct.
  • WBFO Brief July 25, 2024
    The Summer Concert Series at the Buffalo Central Terminal continues tonight. Jay Moran speaks with the president of the CTRC's Board of Directors.
  • WBFO Brief July 24, 2024
    Catch up on the news of the day on the WBFO Brief.
  • WBFO Brief July 23, 2024
    Catch up on today's news on the WBFO Brief.
  • WBFO Brief July 22, 2024
    Local reaction to Sunday's news of President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid.
  • WBFO Brief July 19, 2024
    Catch up on today's news with the WBFO Brief.
  • WBFO Brief July 18, 2024
    Jack Kreuzer talks with Buffalo Bills' now full-time play-by-play voice Chris Brown. Jay Moran in conversation with Peter Johnson, Harry Lipsitz, and Kyle Mecca head of the Casting Buffalo Actors Expo.
  • WBFO Brief July 17, 2024
    A torrential downpour hit Toronto causing the city to experience a month's rain in a few hours.
