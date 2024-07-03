© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief
2024
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief June 25, 2024
    Republicans in the Erie County Legislature are calling on the head of Erie County's assigned counsel program to resign for allegedly misusing her position to help local Democrats.
  • WBFO Brief June 24, 2024
    Researchers at UB and the Department of Veterans Affairs identified 17 distinct clinical subtypes of long COVID.
  • WBFO Brief June 21, 2024
    Erie County officials give themselves a pay raise.
  • WBFO Brief June 20, 2024
    Catch up on the day's news with the WBFO Brief.
  • WBFO Brief June 19, 2024
    Investigation is underway into a fire in the Cobblestone District. A heatwave in June highlights the importance of access to cooling appliances. However, access to those resources could look different in the future.
  • WBFO Brief June 18, 2024
    New York Assembly speaker says he has concerns over Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to reinstate an 1845 ban on mask-wearing in public.
  • WBFO Brief June 17, 2024
    Early voter turnout is extremely low leading up to this year's primary elections.
  • WBFO Brief June 13, 2024
    The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is recommending that 10 parishes shut down for good. Relatives of victims struck by an AmTrack train in Tonawanda last month filed a petition against the City of North Tonawanda and the city's police department in the State Supreme Court. Healthcare workers at four Absolut Care nursing home locations postpone their strike after progress is made at the bargaining table. Lawmakers pass two bills in an attempt to make the Lockport Cave safer moving forward. The WNY Peace Center calls on Northrop Grumman to stop supplying arms to Israel and other countries who they say have committed war crimes.
  • WBFO Brief June 12, 2024
    NYS introduces mobile ID's. The Tops massacre gunman seeks to be exempt from the death penalty.
  • WBFO Brief June 11, 2024
    The I-90 in Chautauqua County received state funding to strengthen bridges after issues this year. Tops reaches an agreement with the union representing various employees of Tops Friendly Markets. The state names new leadership for the Office of Cannabis Management. Shea's and other local theaters receive funding for restoration purposes in hopes of bringing more visitors to Downtown Buffalo.
