WBFO Brief June 27, 2024
On today's WBFO Brief:
- The City of Buffalo splash pads open with extended hours.
- An Uzbekistan man was arraigned on wire fraud and other charges for an alleged crypto currency scam that targeted a local individual.
- The City of Tonawanda calls on artists to create and submit a new city flag design.
- Two development projects in Niagara Falls are one step closer to construction after they were approved by the USA Niagara Development Corporation.
- A tall ship will be at Canalside for the Fourth of July weekend.