WBFO Brief June 27, 2024

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is recommending that 10 parishes shut down for good. Relatives of victims struck by an AmTrack train in Tonawanda last month filed a petition against the City of North Tonawanda and the city's police department in the State Supreme Court. Healthcare workers at four Absolut Care nursing home locations postpone their strike after progress is made at the bargaining table. Lawmakers pass two bills in an attempt to make the Lockport Cave safer moving forward. The WNY Peace Center calls on Northrop Grumman to stop supplying arms to Israel and other countries who they say have committed war crimes.

