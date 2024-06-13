© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief June 13, 2024

Published June 13, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is recommending that 10 parishes shut down for good.
  • Relatives of victims struck by an AmTrack train in Tonawanda last month filed a petition against the City of North Tonawanda and the city's police department in the State Supreme Court.
  • Healthcare workers at four Absolut Care nursing home locations postpone their strike after progress is made at the bargaining table.
  • Lawmakers pass two bills in an attempt to make the Lockport Cave safer moving forward.
  • The WNY Peace Center calls on Northrop Grumman to stop supplying arms to Israel and other countries who they say have committed war crimes.
