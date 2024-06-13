WBFO Brief June 13, 2024
On today's WBFO Brief:
- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is recommending that 10 parishes shut down for good.
- Relatives of victims struck by an AmTrack train in Tonawanda last month filed a petition against the City of North Tonawanda and the city's police department in the State Supreme Court.
- Healthcare workers at four Absolut Care nursing home locations postpone their strike after progress is made at the bargaining table.
- Lawmakers pass two bills in an attempt to make the Lockport Cave safer moving forward.
- The WNY Peace Center calls on Northrop Grumman to stop supplying arms to Israel and other countries who they say have committed war crimes.