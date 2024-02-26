A gathering tonight in Clarence Center to recall the 50 lives lost when Continental Flight 3407 crashed on this date 15 years ago. The Canadian government has come up with a prescription to help ease the symptoms plaguing Ontario's healthcare system.
Hamburg Police say their officers were justified in last week's shooting of a Jamestown woman. Advocates call on Kathy Hochul to rescind a proposed budget move they say will harm low-income New Yorkers seeking justice. 2 SUNY Fredonia Alumni celebrate honors at the 2024 Grammy awards, including Album of the Year for which Randy Merril was the master engineer on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'.
The case arguing that pay raises for City of Buffalo officials were illegally granted is due back in court today. Byron Brown to share more on the state of Buffalo's financial affairs today at a legislative budget hearing in Albany. Hamburg police expected to give update on Friday's officer involved shooting. Enforcement efforts against unlicensed cannabis shops continue.