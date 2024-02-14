The case arguing that pay raises for City of Buffalo officials were illegally granted is due back in court today. Byron Brown to share more on the state of Buffalo's financial affairs today at a legislative budget hearing in Albany. Hamburg police expected to give update on Friday's officer involved shooting. Enforcement efforts against unlicensed cannabis shops continue.
Officials are keeping an eye on conditions for the possibility of widespread flooding. This week marks the 51st anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion rights decision, Roe v. Wade, which was overturned two years ago.