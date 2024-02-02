Officials are keeping an eye on conditions for the possibility of widespread flooding. This week marks the 51st anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion rights decision, Roe v. Wade, which was overturned two years ago.
Death penalty is under consideration for the Buffalo mass shooter. Tim Kennedy wins the Erie County Democratic Committee endorsement for this November's election for congress. Employees at Buffalo's AKG Art Museum will vote this month on whether to form a union. $19.5 million budget gap for proposed Buffalo Police Union's contract. Sports updates from NHL, MLB, and NBA, and discussions on the playoffs outlook for the Buffalo Bills.
Local sports updates and updates on legendary football head coaches leaving their roles. The Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority meets to review the new proposed police contract. A man in Chautauqua county faces prison time after pleading guilty to a July 2022 shooting, and the 100th Annual Catholic Charities Appeal.