© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today Banner
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief January 24, 2024

Published January 24, 2024 at 8:33 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's WBFO Brief:

  • Supporters of a measure to combat climate change in New York say they are encouraged that Governor Kathy Hochul put elements of the bill in her State budget proposal.
2024
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief January 12, 2024
    Death penalty is under consideration for the Buffalo mass shooter. Tim Kennedy wins the Erie County Democratic Committee endorsement for this November's election for congress. Employees at Buffalo's AKG Art Museum will vote this month on whether to form a union. $19.5 million budget gap for proposed Buffalo Police Union's contract. Sports updates from NHL, MLB, and NBA, and discussions on the playoffs outlook for the Buffalo Bills.
  • WBFO Brief January 11, 2024
    Local sports updates and updates on legendary football head coaches leaving their roles. The Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority meets to review the new proposed police contract. A man in Chautauqua county faces prison time after pleading guilty to a July 2022 shooting, and the 100th Annual Catholic Charities Appeal.
  • WBFO Brief January 10, 2024
    Reactions to Hochul's State of the State address. Man sues the City of Buffalo and 4 police officers. The Buffalo Sabres fall to the Seattle Kraken, and UB Bulls basketball fall to 2-13 on the season.
  • WBFO Brief January 9, 2024
    What to do in a power outage. Suspect arrested in connection with a recent shooting. NYS police issued more than 100,000 tickets over the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Michigan defeats Washington in the College Football Championship, and Governor Hochul prepares to give her State of the State address.
  • WBFO Brief January 8, 2024
    Respiratory related are on the rise in WNY. Local opposition to the Kensington Expressway project continues. And the Buffalo Bills win their fourth straight AFC East title.
  • WBFO Brief January 5, 2024
    Questions continue to be raised regarding the project to makeover the Kensington Expressway. And Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief January 4, 2024
    The trial for the man accused of attacking author Salman Rushdie will not happen until May at the earliest. Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced what she says are "fundamental changes to how reading is taught in New York State."
  • WBFO Brief January 3, 2024
    Scanlon was elected as the new president of Buffalo's Common Council. Governor Kathy Hochul will deliver her State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
  • WBFO Brief January 2, 2024
    Change in the leadership of Buffalo's Common Council continues.
  • WBFO Brief December 29, 2023
    The National Comedy Center honors the late Tom Smothers. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase
Load More