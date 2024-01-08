WBFO Brief January 8, 2024

Cheektowaga police are investigating a Wednesday night crash on Walden Avenue that took the life of a pedestrian woman. The end of the year marks the end of the road for two of Buffalo's Common Council members. Holly Kirkpatrick has the story.
Nearly a year after last December's fatal blizzard, the Erie County Legislature approved an agreement with the Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs yesterday. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
Groups that advocate for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to provide more money for needed services. Two Humboldt Parkway residents have filed a lawsuit against the State Department of Transportation petitioning the federal Highway administration to conduct an environmental assessment for the proposed Kensington Expressway project.