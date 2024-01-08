© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief January 8, 2024

Published January 8, 2024 at 11:05 AM EST
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in WNY.
  • Local opposition to the Kensington Expressway project continues.
  • The Buffalo Bills win their fourth straight AFC East title.
