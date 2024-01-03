© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief January 3, 2024

Published January 3, 2024 at 8:47 AM EST
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • Scanlon was elected as the new president of Buffalo's Common Council.
  • Governor Kathy Hochul will deliver her State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
