Jimmy Carter will have funeral services in Plains, Ga., Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

ATLANTA — Funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter have been released, spanning six days, three cities and multiple stops at places that held significance during his life.

Carter died Sunday at the age of 100.

In a release from the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, the group tasked with coordinating state funerals, the celebration of Carter's life begins Saturday, Jan. 4, when his remains depart the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., in the morning.

The motorcade will travel through Carter's hometown of Plains to his childhood home and family farm before heading to Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other dignitaries will observe a moment of silence with the motorcade at the state Capitol, honoring Carter's time as a state senator and governor.

From there, Carter's remains will lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Center, where members of the public can pay their respects from 7 p.m. ET Saturday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Tuesday morning, Carter and his family will travel to Washington, D.C., where the former Navy lieutenant will be transferred from a hearse to a horse-drawn caisson from the U.S. Navy Memorial to the U.S. Capitol.

There will be a 3 p.m. Tuesday service where members of Congress will pay their respects in the Capitol Rotunda, and the public will be allowed to pay respects while Carter lies in state from 7 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.

After a final ceremony at the Capitol, Carter's motorcade will travel to the Washington National Cathedral for a National Funeral Service before a final flight back to Georgia on Thursday.

Carter will be celebrated with a private funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where he taught Sunday School well into the final years of his life. Following the service, Carter will be interred at the family home in a private ceremony, buried beneath a willow tree next to his late wife Rosalynn.



