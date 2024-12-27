The Scoreboard - December 27th

WITH LOSING SKID BEHIND THEM, SABRES HOST BLACKHAWKS TONIGHT

Much like the once-full jar of Christmas cookies in the average Buffalonian’s house today, the Buffalo Sabres woke up this morning with a baker’s dozen losses no longer staring them in their faces. The Sabres emphatically snapped their losing skid with a 7-1 win on Long Island over the New York Islanders on Monday night.

With the woes of the last month behind them, the Sabres begin the work of digging out from the bottom of the standings and rejoining a competitive race for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Currently, Buffalo sits in 29th place in the National Hockey League. Most hockey fans would tell you that their chances at making the playoffs are slim to none after the slide they just went on, but as the 2019 St. Louis Blues would let you know, the last place team at Christmas is far from out of it. The Blues were in that spot and went on to win the Stanley Cup.

We knew it early on: this team is streaky. Before this last stretch of losses began, the Sabres had put together three separate winning streaks of three games, outweighing the two spans of three game losing streaks they had accrued. It will take much more substantial spells of victory for this team to get back into the heat of the playoff race, but there is so much time left in the season, it’s not out of the question.

However, the obvious blemishes this roster has as a whole became quite noticeable over the last month. They’re too young, too inconsistent, and too easy to play against to compete in the playoffs, let alone make them. There is plenty of time until the NHL’s Trade Deadline, which is March 7th, but the Sabres cannot wait until then to make changes to the roster if they want to salvage this season. The biggest problem facing the Sabres at this point is fear. They don’t want to trade away another player that goes on to win the Stanley Cup with their new team. But that fear may be holding back the team from making a move that could legitimately help them win now. That’s a fine line to walk, and the only thing keeping that tightrope from snapping is another losing streak beginning.

The Sabres host the last-placed Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 7:00, as they attempt to win back-to-back games. Then, the Sabres head out of town to St. Louis for a Sunday afternoon meeting with the 20th-placed Blues at 3:00.

BANDITS RAISE BANNER, HOST ROCHESTER TONIGHT FOR HOME OPENER

The Buffalo Bandits will celebrate their sixth National Lacrosse League title on Saturday night as they raise their 2024 Championship banner ahead of their home opener vs Rochester.

Last time the Bandits and Knighthawks matched up, it was a barn burner, just three weeks ago, when Banditland invaded Rochester en route to a 15-7 Buffalo win. No team had a lead larger than three goals until the Bandits blew it open in the fourth quarter, keeping the fans entertained, and sending the visiting fans home happy.

With the doors opening at 5:00, fans are encouraged to be in their seats at ten-after-six for the opening ceremonies, as there are a number of festivities going on throughout KeyBank Center. With giveaways, hair braiding, face painting, air bushing, and countless giveaways, Saturday night will be a party in Banditland from the time fans walk in the doors. Silent Auctions, and of course, the banner raising to honor last year’s championship squad will all kickoff before the opening faceoff, which is set for 6:30pm.

BILLS CAN GO UNBEATEN AT HOME AND CLINCH THE TWO SEED SUNDAY

The Buffalo Bills are in quite the position entering the final two weeks of the regular season. With the top seed in the AFC unattainable, the Bills are playing this Sunday with the main goal of clinching the second seed, and two home playoff games, as they host the New York Jets.

Buffalo (12-3) was reminded how divisional games mean a little more last week when they found themselves trailing the New England Patriots 14-0 in the second quarter. Despite the score, there was a sense of confidence, and almost arrogance in Orchard Park, as Bills Mafia had no doubt their team would come back to claim victory. Those fans would be correct, as Buffalo came back to beat the Pats 24-21 to remain perfect at home on the season.

This Sunday, the Bills take on the New York Jets for the second time this season. What a different vibe it is this time compared to week six, when Buffalo went to the Meadowlands. At the time, Buffalo was 3-2, coming off of back-to-back losses, including a shake-your-head three-point loss at Houston to the Texans the week prior. The Jets had just fired their Head Coach and it felt like now was Aaron Rodgers’ time to beat the Bills and lead the Jets to a tremendous season atop the AFC East. Oh, how long that feeling lasted down state!

This weekend, Buffalo is much calmer, without too much pressure, and the Jets are in just as much disarray, not even knowing for certain if Rodgers will return next season. With a Head Coach to be hired this offseason, each coach on the Jets is coaching for their resume, for things they can bring up during job interviews this summer, as a majority of the depth players are as well. Never underestimate the team “with nothing to play for.” Just because the Jets are eliminated from the playoffs does not make them a non-threat to Buffalo, just look at the Patriots last week.

The Buffalo Bills look to go undefeated at home for just the third time in franchise history, joining the 1988 and 1990 teams. Kickoff Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets is set for 1PM