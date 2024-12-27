Looking Forward to 2025!
In this special Group Mega Chat episode, Bentley and friends come together to share their aspirations, reflections, and intentions for the new year. From beginning to end, a “Brady Bunch” of friends are featured including Allie Brady, Tom Calderone, Danielle Gabamonte, Matt Hitch, Patrick Hosken, Cory McCants, Samantha Pangborn, Grace Vesneske, and Sufana Wajed. From career milestones to personal growth, hear the lessons they’re bringing into the new year. Tune in for motivation, connection, and maybe a resolution or two of your own!