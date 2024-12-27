© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Looking Forward to 2025!

Published December 27, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Group Chat logo with a headshot of each guest

In this special Group Mega Chat episode, Bentley and friends come together to share their aspirations, reflections, and intentions for the new year. From beginning to end, a “Brady Bunch” of friends are featured including Allie Brady, Tom Calderone, Danielle Gabamonte, Matt Hitch, Patrick Hosken, Cory McCants, Samantha Pangborn, Grace Vesneske, and Sufana Wajed. From career milestones to personal growth, hear the lessons they’re bringing into the new year. Tune in for motivation, connection, and maybe a resolution or two of your own!

Group Chat 2024
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
  • The "Group Chat" logo along with headshots of each guest for Episode 40
    Tyler, The Creator, Wickiator, Bills vs. Chiefs and Taylor
    Tyler’s Chromakopia, Grammy noms, and movies you’ll want on your radar (Wicked & Gladiator II anyone?) Plus, the Bills take on the Chiefs and Taylor hits Toronto!
  • "Best of!" *Group Chat logo*
    Best of Group Chat: Cartoons & Memes, E-Commerce & Side Hustles, and Chappell Roan Rising
    Bentley takes you on another trip through some of her top Group Chat moments with cartooning, shopping, and the rise of Chappell Roan!
  • The Group Chat logo along with headshots of each of the guests
    Politics & Pop Culture Collide
    Get ready for election day! In this episode, Bentley chats with Donny Kutzbach, Dallas Taylor, and MYQ Farrow about the quirky link between pop culture and politics, plus insights on activism and the 2024 Rock Hall inductees!
  • Group Chat logo with a photo of Bentley in skeleton makeup, and a photo of each guest in a Halloween costume
    Horror Flicks, Hilarious Halloween Tales, and Life as a Scare Actor
    Treat yourself to the ultimate Halloween listen! Bentley and friends talk horror flicks, share hauntingly funny stories, and get a backstage pass to life as a scare actor!
  • Group Chat logo with a photo of host Bentley and a photo of each guest
    Superfine Style, Band Reunions, and SNL’s 50th Season
    It’s fashion, feuds, and SNL fun on this week’s Group Chat! Bentley and friends—Cory McCants, Donny Kutzbach, and Naila Ansari—are breaking down the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” where fashion becomes identity, power, and storytelling all sewn into one. Next, it’s all about band reunions that have us running to grab tickets—Oasis is back, but will they get through the tour without a backstage brawl!? Finally, we’re tipping our hats to SNL as it hits 50, looking back at the sketches that shaped comedy and pop culture!
  • What do Cave Paintings, Political Cartoons, and Memes Have in Common?
    This week on Group Chat, Bentley meets up with Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist at The Buffalo News, Adam Zyglis; stand-up comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, Allie Brady; and Chair of Communication, English Literature, Philosophy, and Theater departments at Jamestown Community College, Simone Sellstrom. From cave walls to Instagram feeds, visual storytelling has transformed across millennia, yet its power to captivate and communicate remains as strong as ever. Join this powerhouse group as they unravel how visuals have shaped societal conversations. From hieroglyphs to the art of political cartoons and viral meme culture, this episode offers a thought-provoking and entertaining look at how images can communicate what words often cannot.
  • The Joker's Return, The Power of Latine Representation, and Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
    Join Bentley and friends as they dive into this week’s Group Chat with Joker: Folie á Deux! Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role, while Lady Gaga brings her electrifying voice and fierce charisma to the role of Harlequin. They talk about how Gaga’s performance could elevate the franchise and bring a new dimension to Gotham City. Plus, they look at episodic spinoffs like The Penguin—what makes these franchises work, and why do fans keep coming back for more? Later, they celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with conversations on Latine representation in film and TV, along with cherished traditions. Guests include María Pérez Gómez, singer, songwriter and award-winning author; Rolando Martín Gómez, co-founder of Raíces Theatre Company and actor; and Matt Hitch, musician and pop culture connoisseur. Don’t miss this week’s vibrant chat!
  • "Best of!" *Group Chat logo*
    Best of Group Chat: Digital Dark Age, Restaurant Revelations, and Literary Gems
    Fasten your seatbelts as Bentley takes you on a trip through some of her top Group Chat moments! First stop: the Paramount Purge. Could we be entering a digital dark age where content is wiped off the map? Bentley and her guests get real about losing beloved content forever. Next, it’s time for food! Bentley chats with professional chefs who weigh in on how media tends to highlight the chaos and adrenaline of the restaurant world, often overshadowing the artistry and passion behind the scenes. Finally, it's time to crack open the pages as Bentley meets up with award-winning authors and booklovers to talk storytelling, banned books, and how literature weaves its magic through pop culture.
  • GROUP CHAT logo, along with headshots of the guests of episode 32.
    Celebrating James Earl Jones, CMA Nominations, and Campaign Music Controversy
    This week, Group Chat pays tribute to the legendary James Earl Jones, celebrating the iconic voice behind unforgettable characters like Darth Vader and Mufasa. Guest host, Naila Ansari, and crew also dive into the Country Music Awards, where they chat about the evolving country music scene. Crossing genres is no easy feat, but what does it take for an artist to make that leap? (Beyoncé, anyone?) Plus, they explore the controversy surrounding politicians using unauthorized music in their campaigns. Join Naila and her guests—Dallas Taylor, performer, poet, and WBFO’s Digital Editor; Josh Mullin, drummer for Uncle Ben’s Remedy and co-owner of Jack Rabbit; and Pat Kelly, Filmmaker and Director of Content Creation at BTPM for this week’s dynamic chat!
  • Photos of each guest on this week's episode of Group Chat
    Buffalo’s Fashion Scene, Fall Trends, and Sustainable Style
    Group Chat returns with a stylish episode as Bentley welcomes Richie Hunter, Eman Wajed, and Caine McDermott, three prominent figures in Buffalo’s fashion scene. They chat about fall fashion trends, pop culture’s influence on style and the rapid rise of social media micro-trends. Plus, they talk about sustainability and cutting-edge technology reshaping the fashion world, offering a glimpse into the future of design. Stick around for an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated FIG fashion event and Buffalo Fashion Runway’s "Emergence" show. Find more information for these events at figbuffalo.com and buffalofashionrunway.com
Load More