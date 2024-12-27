© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Fans get ready to cheer on the Orange in San Diego bowl game

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published December 27, 2024 at 5:01 AM EST
The Marriott Hotel in San Diego, CA, decorated the walls in the lobby in SU colors ahead of the 2024 Holiday Bowl.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
The Marriott Hotel in San Diego, CA, decorated the walls in the lobby in SU colors ahead of the 2024 Holiday Bowl.

The streets of San Diego are filled with orange, and it has nothing to do with citrus groves. It’s almost time for the Syracuse University football team to play in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

On the night before the big game, the walls of the San Diego Marriott Marquis were lined with SU colors. Fans said they can’t wait for the Orange to take on the Washington State Cougars at Snapdragon Stadium.

Cooper Enright, 16, traveled from Syracuse for the big event, after the team made a strong showing in Coach Fran Brown’s first year.

"I think it's been awesome,” said Enright. “I love (Kyle) McCord, love the players. Fran Brown's a great coach."

Janet Shusta Recchia is an alumna and SU’s assistant director of admissions for southern California. She’s based in Los Angeles and said she was excited when the team was picked to head to the West Coast for the bowl game.

"It's amazing how many Southern California alumni are here,” she said. “We have a huge alumni base, so having this game here for the Holiday Bowl is very special."

The Orange football team will take on Washington State Friday night at 8 p.m. EST and can be seen on FOX Sports.

Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
